Booking Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $49.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $49.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $56.90. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $98.32 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2022 earnings at $28.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $105.03 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,957.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,920.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,136.68.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

