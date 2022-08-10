Boston Partners Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of T-Mobile US worth $394,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,007. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

