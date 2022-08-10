Boston Partners Buys 274,940 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,558,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,940 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $722,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,258,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. 48,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,748,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

