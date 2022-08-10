Boston Partners Buys 388,721 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.55% of SS&C Technologies worth $488,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

SSNC traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

