Boston Partners Buys 517,046 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Boston Partners raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.73% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $528,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 198,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $225.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

