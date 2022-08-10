Boston Partners Has $1.38 Billion Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,754,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,016,308 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 1.7% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,375,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,654. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

