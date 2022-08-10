Boston Partners Purchases 490,883 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.43% of DuPont de Nemours worth $906,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 63.8% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.5% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 316.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 174,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 132,549 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. 69,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,521. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.