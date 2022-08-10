Boston Partners Sells 191,344 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,344 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises about 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.50% of McKesson worth $686,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,174. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $192.38 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

