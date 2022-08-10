Boston Partners Sells 616,281 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,246,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616,281 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Boston Partners owned about 0.24% of Bank of America worth $792,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $106,003,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,787,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $283.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

