Boston Partners Sells 907,172 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 907,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.60% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $436,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 146,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,630. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

