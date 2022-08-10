Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

BSX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

