Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bottomline Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.