BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Update

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,616,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BoxScore Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BOXS remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,064. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
About BoxScore Brands
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BoxScore Brands (BOXS)
