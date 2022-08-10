Bread (BRD) 1-Day Volume Hits $795,250.00

Bread (BRD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Bread has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $795,250.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

