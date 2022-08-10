Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,207. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFAM. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

