Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $221,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

