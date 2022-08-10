Brokerages Set AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT at $205.13

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Danske raised AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.34. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.