Brokerages Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target at $1.75

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 59.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.26% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

