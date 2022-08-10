Brokerages Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target at $5.35

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $58.64.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
