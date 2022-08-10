Brokerages Set Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Target Price at $404.00

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $800.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Meggitt Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

