Brokerages Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 201.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 2,394.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 150,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

