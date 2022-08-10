Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. StockNews.com cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 14,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,020. The company has a market cap of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after buying an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,729,000 after buying an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,264,000 after buying an additional 508,754 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 356,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

