Brokers Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.28. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $201.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.14.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad bought 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

