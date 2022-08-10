Brokers Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Shake Shack by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

