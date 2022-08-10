Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. lowered its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. 7,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.