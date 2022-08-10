BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.03 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.63. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,660. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

