Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,348,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.