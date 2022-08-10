BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 36,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,754. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. BTRS has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,631. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,007.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $95,636 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 23.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.