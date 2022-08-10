Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,645 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.25. 52,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

