Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $251.57.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

