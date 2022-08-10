Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,784.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. 10,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.