Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.75. 46,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,109. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average is $314.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

