Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up approximately 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.75.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $9.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 65.33%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

