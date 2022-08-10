Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.71. 511,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,767,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

