Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,431. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

