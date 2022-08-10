Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 346,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

FLO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 44,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

