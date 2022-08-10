Buckhead Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.55. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

