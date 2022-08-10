Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $126.43. 14,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

