Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 60,449 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

