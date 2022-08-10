Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 30,784 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,784 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 2.7% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CF Industries worth $12,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.84.

CF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. 77,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,551. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

