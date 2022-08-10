Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 109,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

