Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Bunge comprises about 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bunge by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BG. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.47. 20,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

