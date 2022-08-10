Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Burford Capital Price Performance
BUR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,482. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.
About Burford Capital
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.