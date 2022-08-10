Burney Co. Buys 14,862 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.45% of MarineMax worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZO. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

HZO stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $857.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.61. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

