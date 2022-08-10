Burney Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.30.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,575. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $476.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

