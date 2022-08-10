Burney Co. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.47. 16,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,181. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.53.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

