Burney Co. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 753,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,384 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,234,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

