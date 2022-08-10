Burney Co. Has $4.43 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $15.57 on Wednesday, reaching $548.37. 29,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,332. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $517.05 and a 200 day moving average of $561.21.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

