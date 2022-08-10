Burney Co. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Burney Co. decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Toro worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Toro by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,904,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,105,000 after purchasing an additional 519,709 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Toro by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,762,000 after purchasing an additional 270,803 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $22,202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 139,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Price Performance

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Shares of Toro stock traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $87.84. 2,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,756. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

