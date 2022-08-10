Burney Co. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 2,163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,487.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 57,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

